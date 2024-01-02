Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – Wayne Rooney has admitted he struggled as Birmingham City manager but believes he wasn’t given enough time to make an impact at the club.

The former England forward was fired on Tuesday after only 13 weeks in the job following a terrible run of nine defeats in 15 games in charge.

Rooney, 38, said ‘it will take me some time to get over this setback’ and plans to spend time with wife Coleen and their children as he looks for his next job.





In a statement, he said: ‘I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady, and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club.

‘Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed.

Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback. I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

‘Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

‘Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions.’

Birmingham recorded the worst run in the Championship since Rooney replaced John Eustace in October. They took 10 points from a possible 45, losing nine and winning just two.

Rooney had vowed to fight on after Monday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds but staff were called to a meeting at the club’s training ground on Tuesday when they were informed that Rooney would be sacked.

When Rooney was appointed in October to replace Eustace, Birmingham were sixth. He leaves with the Blues only six points above the relegation zone.