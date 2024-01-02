Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – Wayne Rooney has been sacked by Birmingham following a disastrous stint at the championship club.

Birmingham lost 3-0 at Leeds on New Year’s Day in what turned out to be Rooney’s final match at the helm.

The 38-year-old was appointed in October after the controversial sacking of John Eustace.





The Manchester United and England legend departs Blues having won just two of his 15 games in charge.

He inherited a side sitting fifth in the Championship table under his predecessor but took them down to 20th.

His tenure at the club turned toxic when a number of travelling Birmingham fans chanted “Wayne Rooney, get out of our club”.

Thr Blues board – which includes NFL legend Tom Brady decided to pull the trigger after the New Year’s day loss. Rooney’s previous stint was at DC United, an American Football club.