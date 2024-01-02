Monday, December 1, 2024 – A video capturing a ritual being carried out for lovers stuck together after being caught by ‘kamote‘ is trending online.

Kamote is a charm prepared to stop promiscuity between a man and a woman.

The most visible consequence of this charm is that both erring individuals would be stuck to each other during the act.

The man’s manhood will be painfully stuck in the woman’s private part until her husband or whoever placed the charm cancels the spell.

In the video shared online, a ritual was being conducted to free the lovers from each other.

