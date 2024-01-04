Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made his first visit to Old Trafford since his minority share takeover was announced.

The billionaire businessman who is the second richest man in the UK, spent two hours at Old Trafford chatting with executives before departing.

The Ineos boss, who agreed a deal on Christmas Eve to take a 25 per cent share in the club and to take control of football operations, met with key United staff including interim CEO Patrick Stewart and Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche.





According to reports, the group – which didn’t include any members of the Glazer family – took a working lunch and spent time discussing initial ideas to improve United’s fortunes on the pitch.