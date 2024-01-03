Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Before blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper was brutally murdered, he had exposed a sex scandal involving Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s sister Mariam and a married county staff.

This is what Dennis Itumbi wrote.

Sniper woke up in high spirits, his video blog implicating Mariam, the sister to the Governor in an affair with Nephat, a married County staffer was doing rounds and he was happy it was attracting analysis and attention to the issues he had raised.





Phone calls started. Texts too.

The first comms was before 7 am. ( I will hold the name of the person who shared the text sent by Sniper).

In the text, Sniper confirms that following the video blog, he had received a call from “Karani wa Mama” informing him that the Governor wanted to meet him ” because he was causing her stress”

In the disclosure text, Sniper says he had responded that he was not interested since the opposition needed him more.

Supuu wa Mioro began Sniper’s last activities and journey on earth, the wife confirms.

Supuu works closely with senior staff at the County Government of Meru.

In his call, that Sniper put on Loudspeaker for the wife (and others who could) to listen in, Supuu told Sniper that the Governor would wish ” to meet you so that you can discuss how to work together going forward”

Sniper dressed in his best clothes and a pair of sharpshooters to go meet the Governor in a hotel.

On his way, between 1 pm and 2 pm, he passed by a lady he knew who was selling vegetables and she noted he was very smart.

To which Sniper responded, ” I am going kuomoka,” basically, I have a date with my good destiny.

The wife called him at around 8 pm and he picked. Confirming that they had not met with the Governor yet, but that they were in the hotel waiting for some people to pick him up because the Governor had indicated that ” We cannot meet in a hotel, we will meet at home”

“In fact,” he told the wife, ” wale tunaenda nao ndio hawa wamefika, kata simu tutaongea”

That was his last known phone communication.

After that, the wife could not reach him.

On the 4th, she reported the matter to the police and a search for Sniper began.

I will skip the part of the intensive search because it holds clues that can be manipulated by the killers.

However, the killers dumped his body in a thicket, hoping his body would be devoured by animals, instead, villagers found it attracting attention. They did not touch it.

When villagers woke in the morning the body was not there.

Next, the killers threw it in River Mutonga where again it was swept to the banks and found on 7th December.

Police Officers as per protocol took photos of the body and took it to Marimanyi mortuary.

That Photo was to prove crucial later.

Because, the mortuary attendants, burnt the clothes Sniper was dressed in. Making the business of identifying him very difficult.

But even the burnt clothes did not all become ashes, a small part that identified the shirt he was in – was not touched by the fire.

Long before the DNA was done, there was a positive identity of the body.

SNIPER’s hope, ended up in torture and pain. A very heartbreaking murder.

Will the County Government issue a statement or even a condolence to mourn Sniper? I hope so…

