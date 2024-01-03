Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – ‘Bachelorette’ star Rachel Lindsay’s husband, Bryan Abasolo, has filed for divorce.

Bryan filed for divorce on Tuesday, January 2, after 4 years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023 and cited the boilerplate “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The chiropractor is requesting spousal support. They do not have any children together.





Rachel’s estranged husband also shared an official statement on Tuesday, January 2, saying “loving himself and his partner meant he had to let go and start anew.”

The pair fell for each other on season 13 of “The Bachelorette” in 2017, when Rachel made history as the first Black person to lead an ABC reality dating show.

Rachel and Bryan got engaged during the finale, then tied the knot in August 2019 during a ceremony in Mexico.

In terms of ‘Bachelor’ years, Rachel and Bryan made it last for a while, though Rachel had previously mentioned their difficulties navigating their relationship in the public eye.