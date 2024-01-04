Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Police is searching for a man who allegedly forcefully performed oral sex on a man on New Year’s Day, in Grangetown – Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa.

The victim flagged down a member of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) on the corner of Russom & Todd Street at approximately 15:46 on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

The man informed the Reaction Officer that on Monday, January 1, he was walking to his residence in Everest Heights from the Verulam CBD – KZN during a thunderstorm when the driver of a silver Renault Triber offered him a lift.





The man accepted the ride home but grew suspicious when the Good Samaritan drove around Grangetown and stopped near a school ground.

The male driver allegedly produced a firearm and instructed him to unzip his pants.

The victim further stated that the man touched him and reprimanded him for taking too long to get erect.

The suspect then performed oral sex on the victim before dropping him off at his residence.

The victim registered a criminal case with the Verulam SAPS.

He later noticed the suspect driving on Russom Street shortly after leaving the Police Station.

He thereafter flagged the passing Reaction Officer for assistance. Officers conducted a search for the suspect but no arrests were made.

The victim provided Reaction Officers with a case registered at the South African Police Services.