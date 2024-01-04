Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have reunited, weeks after their split in December 2023.

A source told TMZ that the pair are not officially back together, but they hung out with their mutual friends, and there is nothing romantic going on between the pair yet.

Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 29, rang in the New Year with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber, as well as several other friends.





Their mutual friend, photographer Renell Medrano, shared an Instagram stories video showing fireworks on New Year’s Eve in Barbados – with Bad Bunny heard in the background saying ‘ Feliz Ano Nuevo!’ which means Happy New Year in Spanish, per the outlet.

In mid-December, it was reported that Kendall and Bad Bunny, born Benito Martinez Ocasio, split after almost a year together.

A source told People magazine that the duo are ‘no longer a couple,’ giving no details as to why.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were last pictured together on October 29 while at breakfast in Beverly Hills, one day after they attended a Halloween bash together, per TMZ.

Prior to their breakfast, they were seen on October 22 at an afterparty for Saturday Night Live in New York City.