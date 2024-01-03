Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna has urged President William Ruto to refrain from autocratic tendencies and threats against the Judiciary a day after he declared he will defy ‘corrupt’ courts.

Miguna took to social media to address President Ruto, cautioning him against succumbing to the counsel of allies he described as “sycophantic” who advocate for actions outside the bounds of the law, especially concerning legal cases that touch upon key government policies.

“I say NO! Stop threatening the judiciary. Remember that without the judiciary, you wouldn’t be president. You can’t pretend to protect the independence of the judiciary through threats.





“If you know thieves stealing public money (including those you protect like Atwoli) let us see them charged, tried and convicted. However, we say NO to autocracy!,” Miguna wrote on his X page.

