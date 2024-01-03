Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A video of actor Kunle Remi’s wife, Tiwi, jokingly telling women who have had interest in him in the past to stay away, has been shared online.

In a video recorded on their wedding day last year, an excited Tiwi could be seen saying the actor is all hers now.

She went on to tell ladies that have always wanted him, to keep off as he is now taken. She then asked them to pray for their husbands to come soon.





