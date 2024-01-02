Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – Sophia Momodu has revealed why she does not show off her body.

The businesswoman, who shares a child with Davido, was asked by a follower,

“Why don’t you show off your body like the rest. You’ve got a banging body you know.”





Sophia responded with two reasons, writing, “1. I know… But that’s for my personal snap. And it’s zero Nigerians on there.”

She added: “2. Y’all don’t deserve me.”