Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – British singer, Sam Smith has split from boyfriend Christian Cowan after a year together.

According ro Mail Online, the pop star, 31, is now single and back on celebrity dating app Raya in the hope of finding love with a new partner.

Sam and Christian were last pictured together on December 14 at a New York party.





The five-time Grammy Award winner was first linked to fashion designer Christian, 27, in January 2023 and the couple have been spotted together in London, New York and Paris.

It was Sam’s first public relationship since their split from 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, 30, and after they came out as non-binary in 2019.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas.

‘They’re still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated.

‘Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people… it’s a new year and fresh start for them.’

Sam and Christian started dating in January last year after they met when the clothing designer collaborated with Sam on the costumes for their music video, I’m Not Here to Make Friends.