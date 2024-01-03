Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – American singer-songwriter, Kelly Clarkson is reportedly relieved after she made her final $115k spousal support payment to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

A source told Us Weekly about the 41-year-old singer: ‘Kelly is feeling relieved that her spousal support to Brandon has come to an end.

‘She’s been ready for this for a while now and is so happy her payments to Brandon will be complete. It’s so nice knowing that this chapter of her life can close with the new year.’





The person close to Clarkson added that ‘Kelly’s looking at this as a fresh start and she couldn’t be happier for a clean slate in 2024.’

The former couple met in 2006 and had been married for almost seven years when the pop star filed for divorce from Blackstock, 47, in June 2020.

Following the finalization of their divorce in 2022, Clarkson was ordered to pay $45k a month in child support for their kids; daughter River, nine, and son Remington, seven.

Blackstock also received $115,000 a month in spousal support until this January.

In November 2023, a California labor commissioner ruled Blackstock ‘unlawfully’ booked jobs for Clarkson, including inking her deal as a judge on The Voice, while employed as her manager, as only agents can secure roles for talent, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Blackstock also collected fees for other endorsements, like Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line, in the amount of $2,641,374, per the outlet.

The labor commissioner ordered Blackstock to return the commissions which includes the $1.98 million for The Voice gig to his ex-wife.

It was reported that Blackstock’s legal team plans to appeal the decision.