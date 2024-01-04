Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Former Sierra Leone President, Ernest Bai Koroma has been charged with four counts of treason in connection with an attempted coup.

He was charged with four offences including treason for his alleged role in a failed military attempt to topple the West African country’s government in November, a court in the capital Freetown said on Wednesday, January 3.z

Last November, gunmen broke into a military armory and several prisons in Freetown, freeing almost 2,000 inmates.





At least 18 members of the security forces were killed during the clashes. More than 50 suspects, including military officers, have been arrested so far.

He has denied any involvement in the attack which killed about 20 people.

The charges against Koroma were announced a day after a dozen people were charged with similar offenses in connection with the failed coup.

There have been political tensions in Sierra Leone since President Julius Maada Bio was reelected for a second term in a disputed vote in June. Two months after he was reelected, police said they arrested several people, including senior military officers, for allegedly planning to use protests “to undermine peace.”