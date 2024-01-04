Thursday, January 4, 2024 – East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP David Sankok has threatened to lead protests against the lowering of prices of agricultural produce.

In a statement, Sankok said he would not allow agricultural products to be sold at lower prices, noting that farmers earn income from selling the products.

“I will lead farmers for counter-demonstrations because we will not allow farm produce to be sold at lower prices because the price of unga, beans, meat, milk, eggs, etc is farmers’ salaries,” Sankok stated.





The EALA MP also pointed out that the government should create a conducive business environment to give Kenyans purchasing power and not succumb to the opposition’s pressure to lower food prices.

“Farmers will only allow their salary to come down if salaries of teachers, doctors, MCAS, MPs, and all civil servants are brought at the same proportion,” Sankok added.

The former nominated MP’s comments come days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga threatened to announce the return of nationwide anti-government protests.

The former Prime Minister called on the government to repeal the Finance Act 2023, arguing that the new taxes that came with the Act have led to a harsh economic situation across the country.

“We said the cost of living is high, and we told the government not to increase taxes. However, they went ahead and raised taxes, causing significant losses for Kenyans.

“We declare that in the new year, this tax law must be repealed. If they do not repeal the Finance Act 2023, we will return to the streets,” Raila threatened.

