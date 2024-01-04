Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has surprised Kenyans after she used Article 160(1) of the constitution to defend corrupt judges and magistrates.

Koome used the Article after President William Ruto vowed to expose corrupt judges and magistrates who were sabotaging his ideas and plans for Kenyans.

Speaking in Nyandarua on Tuesday, Ruto accused some unnamed judges of working with corrupt cartels to issue orders that sabotage promises he made to Kenyans when he was campaigning for the presidency in 2022.





But in a statement on Wednesday, Koome dismissed Ruto’s speech and said there is nothing she can do to the said judges because they are protected by the Constitution in Article 160(1).

Koome also advised Ruto that if he has any problem with a judge or any judicial officer he should complain to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) instead of prosecuting them in funerals.

