Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has joined other Kenyans in attacking President William Ruto after he threatened the Judiciary on Tuesday.

Speaking in Nyandarua County, Ruto accused corrupt judicial officers of working with cartels to deny Kenyans development projects.

Reacting to Ruto’s statement, Ole Kina in a social media post, stated that President Ruto must obey orders issued by the court, saying the country is governed by the rule of law.





“No one is above the law and Mr Ruto must obey court orders. This country does not belong to Ruto!” he stated.

According to the Narok county Senator, any accounting officer who defies court orders will be held personally liable according to Article 226 (5) of the constitution which does not offer anyone immunity.

“You will be roasted alone and we will see you in your own capacity. Na utabeba msalaba wako mwenyewe!” read a statement published online by Ledama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST