Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A 15-year-old schoolboy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Harry Pitman on New Year’s Eve.

Detectives investigating the murder of Harry Pitman who was fatally stabbed on New Year’s Eve have made two further arrests including the fifteen-year-old schoolboy.

Last night detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command arrested the child on suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of affray.





Both were taken to central London police stations where they remain at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who leads the investigation, said: ‘Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year and watch the firework display.

‘It was there that Harry became involved in an altercation that would have devastating consequences.

‘We are aware of speculation, especially on social media, that the attack may have been racially motivated and I can confirm that there is no indication of a racial motive.

‘Despite having made three arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation.

‘Similarly, I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far – the help that you have given makes a difference.’