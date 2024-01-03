Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Controversial Mugithi singer, Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, has another baby mama called Deliza Mbithi, a police officer based in Kiambu.

Samidoh met Mbithi in the line of duty before he became famous and fell in love with her while still married to Edday Nderitu.

He sired a baby boy with the policewoman in 2018.





The mother of one is quite reserved and avoids the limelight and online dramas.

She reportedly respects Samidoh’s wife Edday, unlike Karen Nyamu.

Deliza took to social media and shared photos in dazzling outfits.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.