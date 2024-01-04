Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has condemned an attack on the Judiciary by President William Ruto, terming it as reckless and dangerous.

Speaking in Nyandarua County on Tuesday, the Head of State decried what he termed as judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers aimed at derailing government projects.

In his reaction on Thursday, Orengo, who is among the second liberation heroes, said the Constitution of Kenya lays out clear terms on the systems of checks and balances and is not upon the president to decide on which decision he is going to honor or defy.





Orengo added that of all the statements that the President has made, this is the most dangerous remark that is undermining the constitution and the sovereign power of the people.

Orengo says that the President needs to know that there is a clear procedure for overturning court decisions that are purportedly obtained through fraud or corrupt practices.

“Executive power is limited by law, there are things he cannot do. If he does anything that does not fall within the realm of his powers, including defying court orders and violating the constitution, those attract punishment and penal sanctions. He is not above the law,” he said.

