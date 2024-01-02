Tuesday January 2, 2024 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has increased charges for Nairobi Expressway.

However, he blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the increase.

Murkomen explained a binding agreement signed by Uhuru’s administration that has led to an increase in the Nairobi Expressway charges.





In a detailed statement, Murkomen stated that the adjustment was due to the depreciation of the Kenya Shilling to the United States dollar since the time of gazettement of the Toll Rates in April 2022.

According to the CS, Uhuru’s administration acquired the loan in US Dollars and agreed to repay it according to the current market exchange rate.

However, since 2021 when the deal was sealed, the Kenyan shilling has continued to depreciate forcing the Ministry of Transport to gazette new charges in honour of the agreement.

“The adjustment was done based on the Project Agreement taking into account the depreciation of the Kenya Shilling to the United States dollar since the time of gazettement of the Toll Rates in April 2022. The formulae for computing the new rates is already embedded in the agreement taking into account the loan facility by the investor which was borrowed using USD,” Murkomen stated.

“The Cabinet Secretary and the government of Kenya have no discretion but to follow the agreement as established in 2021,” he added.

The CS indicated that the situation would have been worse if Uhuru’s administration had given the traffic volume guarantee to the Chinese financiers.

“The good thing about Expressway is first that the government of Kenya did not give traffic volume guarantee otherwise the taxpayer would now be paying a lot from the interest accrued and inflation plus the difference unmet by less traffic flow.”

