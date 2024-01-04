Thursday, January 4, 2024 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for nationwide protests this coming week against President William Ruto over his attack on the Judiciary.

In a statement, LSK criticised Ruto’s remarks, faulting him for linking the courts to cartels.

According to the group, Ruto’s remarks could jeopardize the integrity of the Judiciary.





“The Law Society of Kenya will call its members to a countrywide peaceful purple ribbon protest march next week to affirm our oath publicly to defend the constitution, rule of law and the independence of the Judiciary,” LSK boss Eric Theuri stated.

Earlier, the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association also called out Ruto over the matter.

“By disobeying the Court Orders, the President is disobeying the very Constitution which he swore to protect and uphold by trampling upon the independence of the Judiciary,” read part of the statement from the association.

“The rule of law envisages that where any party is not satisfied with the decision made by a Court, such party ought to exercise the right of appeal. Where such a party has been bestowed with public trust, they could even approach Parliament to put in place laws that are in tandem with our Constitutional values and principles.”

KANU secretary for political affairs, Fredrick Okanga, was among the leaders who had urged LSK to take decisive action against Ruto, who was accused of threatening the independence of the Judiciary.

Other lawyers and opposition leaders including Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo had also criticised Ruto.

This comes as Azimio’s Raila Odinga had also threatened to resume mass action if Ruto’s administration does not repeal the Finance Act 2023.

Raila stated that the taxes introduced in the Act were punitive and subjecting Kenyans to tough times.

