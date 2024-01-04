Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Celebrity couple, T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris are facing a new civil lawsuit that claims they drugged and sexually assaulted a woman they met in a Los Angeles nightclub in 2005.

According to TMZ, the woman identified only as Jane Doe, said she was stationed in Los Angeles when she was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force when she attended a party with a friend at Coolio’s home. At the party, she met a man who identified himself as “Caviar,” who allegedly worked for the married couple.

It was at the meeting, she said, that led to an alleged nonconsensual sexual encounter with T.I. and Tiny.





The following night, they were told to meet with T.I. and Tiny at a Los Angeles nightclub’s VIP section. The plaintiff said she ordered two drinks but was handed another drink by Tiny. She shared the beverage with her friend, although they never saw Tiny drink from it. T.I. and Tiny asked her to join them at another location, while her friend joined Caviar in another vehicle. She said she was joined by two other women she hadn’t met before and they later ended up in a hotel room.

The other two women were kicked out, she alleged. The woman was taken to the bathroom by Tiny, who took off her clothes and her own. The three of them took a shower together, and, at this point, she recalled feeling dizzy. She was told to go to bed, while T.I. watched pornography.

She said that he asked her to use massage oil on him, while Tiny joined them and pinned her to the bed and ground her body against hers without consent.

In legal documents, she accused T.I. of penetrating her with his toe. She tried to push him away and told him “no.” He walked off and said he was going to get a condom. She went to the bathroom to throw up, and she alleged he said to her, “Are you alright? Looks like you in last place.” She passed out after throwing up and woke up the following day with “serious pain” in her vagina.

The lawsuit was filed under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, which allows plaintiffs to file lawsuits against alleged perpetrators of sexual violence even if the statute of limitations has expired. She is seeking unspecified damages and is suing the couple for sexual battery, assault, negligence, and false imprisonment.

In a joint statement, the couple denied the allegations.

“On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations,” they said.

“For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

Their lawyer additionally told TMZ, “Not only are the claims bogus, but they missed the deadline to file the lawsuit.”

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, over 30 women had accused T.I. and his wife Tiny of drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidating them across 15 years in Georgia and California as of March 2021. One of the cases they were facing in Los Angeles was dismissed in September that same year.