Monday, January 1, 2024 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants has vowed to deal with rogue governors who are spending billions of taxpayers’ money on domestic travel.

Commenting on his X platform, Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, pledged to rein in governors who have allegedly squandered billions of shillings on domestic travel since their election in the August 2022 polls.

The senator urged his colleagues to work together to hold county bosses accountable by prosecuting those found to be misappropriating public funds.

“These governors must be put to check! It is evil to spend billions of shillings on local transport when your people are languishing in poverty.

“As senators, we must now be lethal and push for these overnight billionaires to be prosecuted,” he said.

In his bid to bring the country to shape, the Azimio politician prayed that the judiciary would remain impartial when the perpetrators who have left citizens languish in poverty are apprehended.

“I swear I will do whatever it takes in 2024 to deal with them. I know the judiciary will be fair,” Ledama added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST