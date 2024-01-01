Monday, January 1, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has congratulated Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi for winning a second term.

In his message on Sunday, Raila wished President Tshisekedi the best as he works to ensure that the DRC is stable and prosperous.

He also commended the people of DRC for peacefully showing their aspirations.

The former Prime Minister added that he hopes Tshisekedi’s leadership will bring about more positive change as he takes on his second term as president.

“Congratulations to President Felix Tshisekedi on his re-election and to the Congolese voters for aspirations peacefully expressed and realized. Wishing him the very best as he continues with the crucial mission of steering the DRC back on course.

“May his leadership bring about positive change and prosperity for the nation. Wishing the people of DRC all the best in their determination to reclaim, steady and steer their country,” Raila said.

Tshisekedi was declared the winner in provisional results announced on Sunday by the country’s electoral commission.

He won about 73% of the vote, with his nearest challenger, Moise Katumbi, having 18%, officials said.

Katumbi was allegedly receiving support from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government headed by President William Ruto.

