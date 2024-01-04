Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Former US President Donald Trump may have a “sense of loss” in his future, a psychic has revealed.

On his primetime show Tuesday, January 2, Jesse Watters said he had recently received a “delightful reading” from a fortune teller at a dinner party.

“And when I asked her about Trump, she said there’d be a grave injustice this fall, and we may not even have an election,” he said.





He introduced Paula Roberts, “The English Psychic,” to give a second opinion on what’s in store for Trump.

Roberts, whose website describes her as a psychic, clairvoyant and seer, pulled an ominous-looking tarot card from her deck.

“Uh oh,” Watters said.

“I mean, I do recognize that I’m at Fox TV,” she prefaced her reading.

“A sense of loss,” she predicted. “A sense of loss, but it’s very specific,” she continued stammering, ”no, let me move on.”

“It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost and not still taking full advantage of what he still has,” she concluded.

Watters replied: “That’s a great interpretation, Paula.”

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, caces four criminal indictments, but has cast the prosecutions as politically motivated attempts at election interference.

Watters also asked Roberts for a reading on President Joe Biden.

“Lots and lots and lots and lots of money,” she said.

Laughing, Watters asked, “from China?” ostensibly alluding to Republican allegations about Biden’s involvement with his family’s foreign business dealings.

“Oh, you are cheeky,” Roberts said. “I didn’t say from where.”

Watch the video below

This “English psychic” on Fox News had an ominous prophecy about Trump in 2024:



“Uh oh…I do recognize that I’m at Fox TV. A sense of loss.” pic.twitter.com/youmR7rk2U — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 3, 2024