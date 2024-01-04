Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Meet beautiful Emily Jeptoo, a Catholic sister whose beauty has wowed netizens.
She serves at one of the local Catholic churches and has vowed to spend the rest of her life spreading the gospel after being ordained.
See her cute photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>