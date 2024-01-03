Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A family is in distress after their 13-year-old daughter was kidnapped.

The missing girl, identified as Cecilia Muthoni, went missing on Sunday.

She made a distress call to her family, saying that someone had kidnapped her and locked her up in a place she doesn’t know.





She had just cleared Class 8 at Milimani Primary School in Naivasha.

The matter has been reported to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.