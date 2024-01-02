Monday, December 1, 2024 – At least nine people have reportedly been injured after a car plowed into New Year’s Eve revelers near Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Three NYPD officers are among those who were injured following the horror crash on West 34th Street and 9th Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 1:40am local time, as crowds would have been departing nearby Times Square after watching the ball drop to ring-in 2024.

The vehicle mounted the sidewalk and ran down civilians and cops before coming to a stop, reports suggest.

The driver, a 44-year-old male, is now in custody at Bellevue Hospital. It’s been reported that the police were chasing the car prior to the crash.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said there were ‘no specific threats’ to his city’s annual bash.

Police also said they expanded the security perimeter around the party, creating a ‘buffer zone’ to allow them to head off potential demonstrations.