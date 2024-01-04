Thursday, January 4, 2024 – The Nigerian government has suspended degrees from Kenya over what it termed being fake and most of the holders are unqualified.

This was announced by Nigeria Education Minister Tahir Mamman on Wednesday.

This development follows an undercover investigation by Umar Audu, who bagged a degree in Mass Communication from ESGT, a Benin university in Cotonou, within six weeks and participated in the mandatory one-year scheme organised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





The Federal Government thereafter announced the suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republics of Benin and Togo.

“We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger here where such institutions have been set up,” Mamman said.

Mamman noted that he has no sympathy for the students who patronise such institutions, labelling them criminals who should be arrested.

The minister added that security agents will go after those with fake certificates from foreign countries who are already using them to secure opportunities in Nigeria.

“If, along the line, we can trace that there are people already in the system, For instance, if a particular institution or operator has been operating, say in the last 10 years, we will check if we can get records of Nigerians who attended that institution.

“Once we do that, they are criminals and you know there is no timeframe to criminality. We will trace them. As long as we can lay our hands on their institutions and they are right here with us, certainly, the security agencies will go after them because they are criminals.” he said

The Kenyan DAILY POST