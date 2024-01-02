Monday, December 1, 2024 – Former NFL star Muhammad Wilkerson has been arrested again by cops for allegedly driving drunk with a loaded gun tucked beneath his car seat.

Wilkerson was initially pulled over by police in Morris County, New Jersey on December 22 at 6:41 AM. During the stop, cops suspected he was under the influence, saying a strong odour of alcohol was emanating from the former New York Jets pass rusher’s ride.

Cops said that at one point during questioning, Wilkerson told them he was coming from a New York City club and a short time later he failed field sobriety tests.

Wilkerson was placed under arrest and afterwards, cops said during a search of his vehicle they not only found an open bottle of Don Julio tequila but also an FN 509 Tactical Handgun with 11 hollow point bullets inside of it.

Police said Wilkerson told them the firearm was purchased in Florida, but he did not provide them proper documentation.

Court records show Wilkerson has since been tagged with a bevy of charges in the case, including operating a vehicle while under the influence and unlawful possession of a handgun. He’s due in court for hearings on the matter next month.

This is not the first time Wilkerson has been accused of drinking and driving, he was arrested for DWI in 2020 and 2019 as well.

Wilkerson who was picked by the Jets in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, made one Pro Bowl appearance while logging 44.5 sacks in his eight seasons in the NFL.