Monday, December 1, 2024 – Never-before-seen pictures of Lionel Messi’s stunning house has given a fresh insight into his luxury life in Florida, USA

The footballstar, who signed a two-and-a-half-year deal worth $50-60million a season, moved to Florida in the summer after signing with David Beckham’s Major League Soccer franchise, Inter Miami.

After spending his first few months living in a $9m apartment, the Argentine and his wife Antonella bought a sprawling $10.75m estate in Fort Lauderdale in September.

The lavish home boasts 10 bedrooms, a spa room, two boat docks and a swimming pool.

The 10,500 square-foot property sits within the gated community at Bay Colony, one of the floating neighborhoods north of Fort Lauderdale.

Messi’s home also features a cinema, golf and racing simulators, which offers perfect downtime opportunities for his family.

The mansion sits on the canals which weave through South Florida and features a swimming pool which sits on the edge of the water.

Inside, the house also features an Italian kitchen, a fitness and spa room, a VIP suite and a balcony which looks out over the Fort Lauderdale skyline.