Thursday, January 4, 2024 – A Nairobi woman is nursing a heartbreak after discovering that her husband is engaging in extra-marital affairs.

She got suspicious after finding him with condoms and decided to snoop through his phone, hoping to get more evidence.

Her worst fear was confirmed when she stumbled upon WhatsApp chats between her cheating husband and a certain lady he was seducing.





He lied to the lady that he is not married when she questioned about his marital status, despite legalizing his marriage three months ago at the Attorney General’s office.

Her husband has since apologized after she caught him red-handed cheating.

She forgave him because he was set to travel to Europe and hoped that he would change his ways.

The social media community expressed concerns about the possibility of the man continuing with extra-marital affairs in Europe.

Check out the WhatsApp chat which exposed the cheating man.

