Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Scout Willis, daughter of Hollywood actor, Bruce Willis is reminiscing about the past year.

The 32-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore shared a series of photos from 2023 some appearing to be never-before-seen of her famous dad.

The “Die Hard” star, 68, retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a severe form of memory loss.





In February 2023, his loved ones further revealed that his condition had worsened and that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In one photo, Scout rests on her dad’s chest. The shirtless star puts his hands on her head as the photo also reveals some of his tattoos, including the names of his daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

Other photos included Scout holding her father’s hand as they rest at a table, the “St. Elmo’s Fire” alum, 61, attending a Hollywood event and Scout holding hands with sister Rumer Willis, 35.