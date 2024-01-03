Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – President William Ruto has done it again, this time by issuing threats to judges, a move that has stirred controversy and concern.

Ruto raised concern over what he termed abuse of the Judiciary by individuals to sabotage Government programmes.

According to Ruto, some elements had taken captive some judicial officers to frustrate Government efforts in taming the theft of public resources.





He said it was unreasonable for a few people to have their way at the expense of the public.

“Our Judiciary, we respect you but judicial impunity by corrupt judicial officers must stop in Kenya. We will stop it, whatever it takes. The judiciary must submit itself to the constitution and to the people of Kenya,” remarked President Ruto.

“We will protect the independence of the Judiciary. But we will not allow selfish individuals to take it captive,” he added.

Ruto made the remarks yesterday during the funeral service of Michael Maigo Waweru, the father to Senator John Methu, in Njabini.

The President described the late Mzee Waweru as a gentleman who was dedicated to serving the community.

“He was a respected and enterprising leader with fresh ideas that changed many lives,” Ruto stated.

The president was referring to his two projects, the Affordable Housing programme and the Social Health Insurance Act 2023 that have been suspended by the courts.

The Court suspended the implementation of the Social Health Insurance Act 2023 until February 7, 2024.

On the other hand, the High Court in Nairobi declared the housing levy that was introduced by Ruto as unconstitutional.

However, Kenyans would continue to pay the Housing Levy, until January 2024 after the High Court suspended its earlier judgment that found the law unconstitutional, to allow the government to move to the Court of Appeal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST