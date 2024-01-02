Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – The Ministry of Roads and Transport has announced a revision in toll charges for the Nairobi Expressway, with significant adjustments affecting various vehicle categories.

The new rates, outlined in a gazette notice dated December 19, 2023, were approved by the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen.

Saloon cars, categorized as class 3 (light vehicles with two axles), will now be required to pay a maximum toll of Ksh500, up from the previous Ksh310.

“The adjustment is part of the government’s effort to explore additional revenue For heavy vehicles, the toll charges have seen an increase, with fees rising to a maximum of Ksh25,000 from the previous Ksh1,550.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4B (3) of the Public Roads Toll Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport approves the toll rates for the Nairobi Express Way as set out…” the notice read.

