Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – Authorities in eThekwini, South Africa, are actively seeking a suspect after he stabbed his girlfriend, and attacked his mother and two other family members.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) in a statement said allegations of infidelity led to the stabbing which occurred on Mgabadeli Road in Phase 6, Waterloo, KZN on Saturday.

According to the statement, members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) were dispatched to the scene after receiving multiple calls for assistance.





On arrival at approximately 21:22, Reaction Officers were advised that two females were transported privately to the hospital.

According to a witness, a man in his twenties confronted his girlfriend at her home regarding infidelity.

In a fit of anger, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her before forcing her to accompany him to his residence across the road.

The suspect continued stabbing the female when his mother interjected.

The enraged male thereafter, broke a glass bottle and stabbed his mother in the arm.

His 39-year-old paraplegic uncle attempted to block the male with his wheelchair.

The suspect assaulted him and his 76-year-old grandmother, who also attempted to intervene. He then damaged all the windows before he fled on foot.

Reaction Officers are currently attempting to locate the suspect.