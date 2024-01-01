Sunday, December 31, 2023 – A man called Kunle has revealed the secret behind his happy and successful marriage.

According to Kunle, his wife not being a feminist. He said they make sacrifices for each other and follow scriptural principles in their home.

He also advised men not to marry because of ‘big bumbum or big chest’

“Our secret is simple; 1. My wife is not a feminist 2. I am not a slave driver 3. We follow scriptural principles in our home 4. We don’t report the seldom friction between us to anyone, we sort it! 5,” he wrote in a post on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

“Marriage is a ministry to us; our goal is for our kids, mentees and friends to be eternally glad they have us in their corner 6. No individual project, it’s always about the family. Why am I sharing this? Go back to no 5; bcs our marriage is equally a ministry to you!

“My wife got something done this year that I motivated her for, my heart melted when she knelt down to thank me for my input. She has not practiced medicine for 2yrs in order to care for our twin boys, which was solely her decision.

“That’s some super sacrifice that the kids and myself will eternally be grateful for! Don’t marry big bumbum or big chest; marry Jesus’ daughter/son,”

He added, “To the feminist having tonic clonic seizures because of the tweet, do what’s best for you! As you can see, I said “our”. There is no place for the method of feminism being practiced in the scripture we follow as our pattern, we love our beautiful cross!