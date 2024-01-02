Tuesday, December 2, 2024 – A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his father who was found stabbed to death in Hackney on Boxing Day.

Officers arrested a man, 38, after Michael John Murphy, was attacked at around 3am on December 26 in Cranwood Street in east London.

He died of his injuries despite treatment at the scene, near to Old Street station.





The Metropolitan Police said Mr Murphy was knifed following an argument involving around 10 people.

Four people, which comprises of two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 35 and 44 were previously arrested on suspicion of murder on but were released with no further action.

The suspect and Mr Murphy were known to each other and had been living a ‘transient lifestyle’ in the Shoreditch area, the force said.

In an update on Monday, a spokesperson for the force said the man had been located and arrested on suspicion of Mr Murphy’s murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said previously: ‘Our thoughts are with Michael’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

‘That this tragedy occurred over the Christmas period will be shocking to many and I reiterate DCI Allen’s appeal for witnesses who were in the area to come forwards.’

Mr Murphy’s death comes amid a series of fatal stabbings in the capital that took place on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Last night in a separate incident 16-year-old schoolboy Harry Pitman was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill as thousands gathered to watch the New Year’s firework display.

The Metropolitan Police released an image of the victim this afternoon and confirmed a fellow 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.