Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A lady called Obukwu Onyinyechi has said her marriage crashed because of educational disparity.

She disclosed this on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, while responding to a lady seeking advice on marriage and educational background.

According to Onyinyechi, her ex-husband, who is a secondary school dropout, was intimidated because she is a graduate.





“That’s why my marriage scattered oooo. He didn’t even finish secondary school while I am a graduate. Whatever I said he perceived it as controlling him everything I can’t give advice, am insulting him. Pls look well my sister,” she wrote.