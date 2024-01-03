Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – A lady called Obukwu Onyinyechi has said her marriage crashed because of educational disparity.
She disclosed this on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, while responding to a lady seeking advice on marriage and educational background.
According to Onyinyechi, her ex-husband, who is a secondary school dropout, was intimidated because she is a graduate.
“That’s why my marriage scattered oooo. He didn’t even finish secondary school while I am a graduate. Whatever I said he perceived it as controlling him everything I can’t give advice, am insulting him. Pls look well my sister,” she wrote.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>