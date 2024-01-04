Thursday, January 4, 2024 – Renowned actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress has found a new man after parting ways with her husband, Philip Karanja.

The mother of two is dating Michael Mwangi, the General Manager at Tribe Hotel Nairobi, with 20 years of experience in the hospital industry.

According to sources, the couple has been together for a year.





They fell in love when she was still married to Philip.

After spending several years together, Kate and Philip publicly announced their decision to end their marriage in September 2023.

They released a joint statement announcing their split and requested netizens to respect their privacy for the sake of their children.

“We came to a conclusion to end our marriage a long while ago and are separated. We sincerely request everyone to honor our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement read.

Below are photos of Kate’s new lover.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.