Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Kanye West has shared his first Instagram posts to ring in the Year 2024.
The American rapper took to his page to share a series of revealing photos of his wife, Bianca Censori, including one of her wearing a matching leather coat.
One of the photos shows Kanye taking a mirror selfie with Bianca, with the Australian architect wearing a black micro bikini, paired with black boots and a matching leather corset.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>