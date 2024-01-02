Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that 2023 will remain in history as it was the year that Kenyans experienced high levels of taxation.

In an interview with NTV, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza government should emulate the late President Mwai Kibaki in addressing economic challenges.

“It is a year that Kenyans have seen incredible, almost insane, levels of taxation. And we told them. How can you bring such heavy taxation when the country is going through an economic recession?” he posed.





In his New Year message to Kenyans, the Wiper leader urged Kenyans to work hard to disabuse the country of wrong policies, greed, and corruption.

“As we welcome 2024, I wish my fellow Kenyans God’s blessings, whether we are Christians, Muslims, or Hindus. All Kenyans, wherever you are here or abroad, please keep hope alive. We have only one nation—our motherland, Kenya.

“Let us work hard to disabuse the country of the wrong policies, greed, and corruption. Happy New Year and God’s blessings I wish for all of you,” he said.

