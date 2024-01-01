Monday, January 1, 2024 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando wa Kabando, has aimed a thinly veiled attack at Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, after she refused to recognise William Ruto’s presidency.

Taking to X on Saturday, Kabando said Karua’s failure to recognise Ruto as the president was inconsequential.

However, Kabando said Karua was right to defy the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party over the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee.

According to Kabando, the bipartisan report was only clearing the way to an arrangement similar to the BBI arrangement.

“While it’s inconsequential to imagine that Ruto is not the president, Martha Karua is honest & sincere—as is Eugene Wamalwa—in declaring the so-called NADCO report a fraud on Kenyans and a deception on Azimio followers. It’s a BBI2 handshake en route ‘cooperation’ with Ruto,” Kabando said.

