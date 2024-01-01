Sunday, December 31, 2023 – An X user has said that it is currently unsafe to wear a Canada Goose jacket in London.
According to @Ndeksjr, people should think twice about wearing the £1k Canada Goose jacket because life is priceless.
He also revealed that he saw a guy’s face which was cut because of the jacket.
He tweeted;
“It’s currently unsafe to wear a Canada Goose jacket in London. Canada Goose is £1k, your life is priceless. Saw one guys face that was cut cos of that bloody jacket. Stay safe out there”
