Sunday, December 31, 2023 – An X user has said that it is currently unsafe to wear a Canada Goose jacket in London.

According to @Ndeksjr, people should think twice about wearing the £1k Canada Goose jacket because life is priceless.

He also revealed that he saw a guy’s face which was cut because of the jacket.

He tweeted;

“It’s currently unsafe to wear a Canada Goose jacket in London. Canada Goose is £1k, your life is priceless. Saw one guys face that was cut cos of that bloody jacket. Stay safe out there”