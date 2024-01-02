Tuesday, January 2, 2024 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has continued to show his ignorance on social media after he blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for threatening to call mass action if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government fails to address the issue of the high cost of living.

In a social media post on Monday, Cherargei dismissed Raila Odinga’s calls, saying Kenyans will not demonstrate against Ruto’s government because they have faith in him.

“We don’t understand why he (Raila) says he wants to call for a demonstration, but we want to ask him if he wants to organize a demonstration, he shouldn’t wait until next year; he should start tomorrow because the citizens have faith in the government of President William Ruto,” Cherargei said.

“l think the time for scaring Kenyans is over, he should even be grateful. You see, other countries default on their debt, but Kenya has not defaulted because we have been able to repay our public debt, which has troubled many nations,” Cherargei added.

What Cherargei has failed to understand is that Kenyans are no longer with Ruto over the high cost of living and increase in taxes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.