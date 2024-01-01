Sunday, December 31, 2023 – A lady called Nneka Obani has advised people who are not doing well financially to avoid family gatherings until they make money

“If you know you are the poorest amongst your siblings or you aren’t doing well financially, I recommend that you avoid family occasions or gatherings until you have money.

If you must attend, kindly sit at a corner like a visitor. Let the people that are serving the food and souvenir serve you like one of the guests, so you don’t end up embarrassing yourself.

Do not go close to where the food and drinks are being served, sit at a corner and observe. Stop setting yourself up for insults,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, December 31.