Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Africans who had terrible experiences during a visit to Morocco have taken to X to detail their experience while warning others who are dark skinned.

An X user took to the social media platform on Tuesday to write:

“If you are black African, avoid Morocco as a travel destination, e get why.”





Her tweet got lots of engagement and many users began sharing their experiences.

One woman revealed that she was moved to tears when she got into a pool in Morocco and everyone inside the pool ran out and refused to get back in until she left the pool.

Agreeing with the initial tweet, she added:

“Especially if you’re a black African woman. If you’re now a dark skinned black African woman… Please just don’t.”

Read the tweets below