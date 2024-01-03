Wednesday, January 3, 2024 – Africans who had terrible experiences during a visit to Morocco have taken to X to detail their experience while warning others who are dark skinned.
An X user took to the social media platform on Tuesday to write:
“If you are black African, avoid Morocco as a travel destination, e get why.”
Her tweet got lots of engagement and many users began sharing their experiences.
One woman revealed that she was moved to tears when she got into a pool in Morocco and everyone inside the pool ran out and refused to get back in until she left the pool.
Agreeing with the initial tweet, she added:
“Especially if you’re a black African woman. If you’re now a dark skinned black African woman… Please just don’t.”
Read the tweets below
