Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Veteran actor, Zack Orji, is in critical condition in the ICU.

According to his friends who reached out to shed light on his condition, Orji, 63, can’t walk or talk, and all kinds of tests are being run on him to ascertain what is wrong.

He was rushed to the hospital two days ago after he slupmed in the toilet after being quite weak for a few weeks.

Please pray for him

See video of Zack Orji lying in his hospital bed below