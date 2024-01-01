Monday, January 1, 2024 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has said he will not support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2027.

Speaking on Sunday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said he has supported Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid 3 times since 2013 and declared that it is now his time in 2027.

The 70-year-old politician said dropping his presidential ambitions again in favour of Raila, as he did in 2013, 2017, and 2022, would mean retiring from active politics because of his age.

Kalonzo further exuded confidence that he had the support of the opposition brigade, including Raila, to unseat President William Ruto in the next election.

The former vice president’s remarks come at a time that Raila Odinga has declared he may not vie for presidency in 2027 if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not reformed.

